Plaza Tire duo celebrates 48 years

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American worker changes jobs almost a dozen times during his or her working career, and its very rare someone stays with one employer for nearly 50 years.
It's even more unusual when TWO employees do the same thing simultaneously.
But that's what has happened at Plaza Tire Service in Cape Girardeau where two employees surpassed 48 years with the company earlier this summer. Between them, they have worked at Plaza Tire for nearly a century.
Andy Klipfel, a mechanic in the Plaza Tire Service location on South Kingshighway, and Chuck Schuessler , systems manager in Plaza Tire Service's corporate office, joined the company within five days of each other in 1971.
Klipfel's 48-year anniversary was June 26, and Schuessler's was the following week, on July 1. Before joining Plaza Tire, Klipfel worked briefly for Superior Electric in Cape Girardeau. Schuessler joined the company shortly after finishing high school.
Both men started in the same location -- a former car wash building converted to a tire store -- on William Street. They were hired by company founder Vernon "Pee Wee" Rhodes.
"If you did a good job for Pee Wee, he'd do anything for you," Klipfel said. "It's been a good place to work."
A lot has changed since Schuessler and Klipfel joined the company.
"From the number of tire sizes available to the technology advances, there have been a lot of changes," Schuessler said. "But at the same time, what we do, working with customers and helping them with their vehicles, has stayed the same."
Not only has tire technology evolved, but so have the cars and trucks Klipfel services.
"All the vehicles had drum brakes. Cars didn't have computers," he said. "There's just worlds of difference between then and now."
Schuessler said one of his favorite aspects of the job is the camaraderie with his co-workers. Because his role involves travel to various Plaza Tire locations, he sees different people every day. For Klipfel, seeing the finished product when he completes a job always has been and is still one of his favorite parts of the work he does.
"In business, you have those employees that you know can accomplish whatever you ask of them," said Mark Rhodes, president of Plaza Tire Service. "Both of these guys fit in that category. They've proven over and over to be dedicated employees, and we have been fortunate to have them here working with us for all these years."
Schuessler plans to retire this month. Following that, he has plenty to do. He is planning some travel and he recently joined the Fire District Board in Sedgewickville, Missouri. An avid bowler, he also earned a spot in the National Seniors Bowling Tournament in Cincinnati in August.
Klipfel said he isn't ready to retire. He currently holds the record for being the longest-serving employee in the company and breaks his own record every day.
"The amount of knowledge Chuck and Andy have from all their years here is immeasurable," Plaza Tire Service vice president Scott Rhodes said. "They have worked here for my entire life. They've been with us as we've grown, through both good times and bad, including floods and fires. Like so many of our employees, Chuck and Andy bring a huge value to Plaza Tire Service, and we're glad they've chosen to stay with us throughout their careers."
Originally known as Plaza Car Wash when it opened in 1963, the company began selling tires as a way to generate revenue on rainy days. Eventually, the tire sales became the focus of the business, and over Memorial Day weekend in 1968, not long before Klipfel and Schuessler began working for the company, the car wash was converted to a tire store.
Today, Plaza Tire has 66 locations in Missouri, Southern Illinois, western Kentucky and northern Arkansas.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.