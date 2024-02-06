Plaza Tire duo celebrates 48 years

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American worker changes jobs almost a dozen times during his or her working career, and its very rare someone stays with one employer for nearly 50 years.

It's even more unusual when TWO employees do the same thing simultaneously.

But that's what has happened at Plaza Tire Service in Cape Girardeau where two employees surpassed 48 years with the company earlier this summer. Between them, they have worked at Plaza Tire for nearly a century.

Andy Klipfel, a mechanic in the Plaza Tire Service location on South Kingshighway, and Chuck Schuessler , systems manager in Plaza Tire Service's corporate office, joined the company within five days of each other in 1971.

Klipfel's 48-year anniversary was June 26, and Schuessler's was the following week, on July 1. Before joining Plaza Tire, Klipfel worked briefly for Superior Electric in Cape Girardeau. Schuessler joined the company shortly after finishing high school.

Both men started in the same location -- a former car wash building converted to a tire store -- on William Street. They were hired by company founder Vernon "Pee Wee" Rhodes.

"If you did a good job for Pee Wee, he'd do anything for you," Klipfel said. "It's been a good place to work."

A lot has changed since Schuessler and Klipfel joined the company.

"From the number of tire sizes available to the technology advances, there have been a lot of changes," Schuessler said. "But at the same time, what we do, working with customers and helping them with their vehicles, has stayed the same."