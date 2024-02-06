Plans for former Sears building moving ahead

The future of the vacant Sears Grand building on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau has been a looming question mark since financially-troubled Sears closed the 150,000-square-foot store last fall.

That question will apparently be answered in a few weeks by Andy Crimmins, founding partner of Crossroads Retail Group in Kansas City, Missouri.

"The Crossroads Retail Group has the listing with Sears to sell the property," Crimmins told me in a phone conversation Friday. "The property is under contract and we will be closing, hopefully, by the end of August."

Although he could not reveal the name of the building's buyer, Crimmins said the new owner has plans to renovate the 15-year-old building to accommodate "multiple" tenants that will be "primarily" retail. He said confidentiality restrictions prevent him from disclosing the names of any potential building tenants until leases are finalized.

Crimmins was in Cape Girardeau last week to "get a lay of the land" and begin preparations for the renovation.

"We're working with architects and contractors and getting bids," he said. "We're looking forward to starting discussions with the city and all the stakeholders in the community."

The Sears Grand in Cape Girardeau was one of 26 "large format" Sears and Kmart outlets Sears closed in 2019 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2018.

It appears there will soon be some construction activity at 3093 William St., once the address of O'Charley's restaurant.

A building permit was issued last week clearing the way for construction of a Chili's restaurant.

O'Charley's and a next-door restaurant, Ruby Tuesday, closed within a week of each other in late May and early June. Both restaurants were eventually torn down.

Chili's restaurants are located in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. In Missouri, the chain has multiple locations in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, as well as Branson, Columbia, Jefferson City, Joplin, Osage Beach, Springfield and St. Joseph.

An opening date for the restaurant, which has a construction cost of about $1.2 million according to the building permit, has not been announced.

It's been several weeks now since Wisconsin-based Marcus Theatres reopened a half-dozen of its multiplex cinemas in Georgia, Nebraska and Wisconsin, but the nine Marcus Theatre locations in Missouri, including Cape West 14 Cine, remain closed. (The company's website states Cape Girardeau's reopening date is "coming soon.")

Meanwhile, I heard Friday from Malco Theatres, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, about plans to reopen its locations, including its lone Missouri theater in Sikeston.

"Our plan is to have all locations open in August," Malco vice president and marketing director Karen Melton told me.

Speaking of "openings," the nation's largest e-retailer plans to open a "brick-and-mortar" store in St. Louis.

Amazon is reportedly hiring employees to staff an Amazon 4-Star store in the Saint Louis Galleria. The company has about a dozen such stores across the country, but none in Missouri.