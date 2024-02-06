Plans for a Bootheel soybean processing plant announced

Cargill announced plans last week to build what company officials are calling a "first of its kind" soybean processing plant in Pemiscot County.
Groundbreaking for the future facility, with a projected production capacity of 62 million bushels of soybeans and with an estimated full-time workforce of 45, will be held early next year.
Completion of the plant — to be located along the Mississippi River near Hayti and Caruthersville, Missouri, is anticipated in 2026.
Cargill's Tim Coppage said in a news release the facility will operate year-round.
"(It) will provide farmers opportunity to take advantage of increased domestic demand instead of relying solely on seasonal imports. Also, access to both river and rail will provide more flexibility and market access for farmers," he said.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe reminded Missourians the state ranks sixth in the U.S. for soybean production.
"The location of the new facility will expand the $94 billion economic impact of Missouri agriculture, our state's top industry, accelerate economic development and enhance workforce opportunities in the Bootheel," he said.
