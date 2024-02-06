Plans for a Bootheel soybean processing plant announced

Cargill announced plans last week to build what company officials are calling a "first of its kind" soybean processing plant in Pemiscot County.

Groundbreaking for the future facility, with a projected production capacity of 62 million bushels of soybeans and with an estimated full-time workforce of 45, will be held early next year.

Completion of the plant — to be located along the Mississippi River near Hayti and Caruthersville, Missouri, is anticipated in 2026.

Cargill's Tim Coppage said in a news release the facility will operate year-round.