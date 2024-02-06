Plans are percolating for barista businesses

Coffee connoisseurs rejoice.

Two new drive-through coffee outlets are set to open in Cape Girardeau this fall, augmenting the city's growing list of coffee shops, beverage franchises and breakfast eateries.

As I've previously reported, a new Scooter's Coffee drive-through is under construction on North Kingshighway between Cory's Ace Hardware and the new McDonald's that opened earlier this month (which, by the way, also features an impressive list of "morning" beverages on its "McCafe" menu).

Bart and Keri Vandeven, who opened their first Scooter's in Jackson last year and their second one a few weeks ago in Perryville, Missouri, say their North Kingshighway location will open by mid-September.

Meanwhile, ground has been broken along William Street just west of Kingshighway for another Scooter's that will be owned by franchisees Bobby and Elizabeth Gray of Cape Girardeau and Darren and Autumn Pettit of Jackson.

"We anticipate build completion and opening in late September or early October," Elizabeth told me last week. "They go up fast!"

This will be the second Scooter's franchise for the Grays, who opened a Sikeston, Missouri, location last October. Together with the Pettits, they plan to open seven more — about one every nine months — with most of them in Western Kentucky (three in Paducah, and one each in Murray, Madisonville and Hopkinsville) and one in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Project updates

While this is far from an all-inclusive list, here's an update on a few construction projects underway in Cape.

Jay Cox of Bootheel Striping & Asphalt Sealing in Sikeston, Missouri, paints parking spaces Wednesday in front of Watami Sushi & Hibachi Steakhouse, 45 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The Japanese restaurant is expected to reopen in the near future following an expansion and remodeling project that began early this year. JAY WOLZ

Site work is underway Thursday on Deer Run Estates, a 55-acre residential development near the intersection of Hopper, Old Hopper and Kage roads in Cape Girardeau. JAY WOLZ