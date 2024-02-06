Plans are percolating for barista businesses

Coffee connoisseurs rejoice.
Two new drive-through coffee outlets are set to open in Cape Girardeau this fall, augmenting the city's growing list of coffee shops, beverage franchises and breakfast eateries.
As I've previously reported, a new Scooter's Coffee drive-through is under construction on North Kingshighway between Cory's Ace Hardware and the new McDonald's that opened earlier this month (which, by the way, also features an impressive list of "morning" beverages on its "McCafe" menu).
Bart and Keri Vandeven, who opened their first Scooter's in Jackson last year and their second one a few weeks ago in Perryville, Missouri, say their North Kingshighway location will open by mid-September.
Meanwhile, ground has been broken along William Street just west of Kingshighway for another Scooter's that will be owned by franchisees Bobby and Elizabeth Gray of Cape Girardeau and Darren and Autumn Pettit of Jackson.
"We anticipate build completion and opening in late September or early October," Elizabeth told me last week. "They go up fast!"
This will be the second Scooter's franchise for the Grays, who opened a Sikeston, Missouri, location last October. Together with the Pettits, they plan to open seven more — about one every nine months — with most of them in Western Kentucky (three in Paducah, and one each in Murray, Madisonville and Hopkinsville) and one in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
While this is far from an all-inclusive list, here's an update on a few construction projects underway in Cape.
Naturally, we'll have updates on these and other commercial developments as we learn about them.
First there was the good news. In April, Cape Girardeau was rated as one of the best small cities in the nation to start a business.
And now, the bad news. The same organization that rated Cape high on its list of the best places to start a business has now ranked Missouri among the worst states to start one.
The personal finance website WalletHub released results of its study last week in which it ranked states across 28 key indicators of startup success ranging from financing accessibility and office space affordability to human capital availability and COVID-19 cases.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about a fifth of all business startups don't survive past their first year of operation and nearly half never make it to their fifth anniversary.
If the WalletHub study is accurate, the odds are even slimmer in Missouri. The study ranked the Show Me State the nation's seventh-worst state for business startups.
The best state? Texas, followed by Georgia, California, Florida and Idaho. (Really? Idaho?) Ranked at the bottom of the study was New Jersey, which had the nation's highest business costs. Illinois ranked in the middle of the pack at No. 29.
The complete study, including an explanation of methodology and scoring, may be found by going to the WalletHub website, www.wallethub.com, and searching for Best & Worst States to Start a Business.
For those of you keeping tabs, it's been 43 weeks now since we ordered our refrigerator, the final piece of our kitchen renovation.
