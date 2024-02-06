Planet Fitness seeks to provide 'affordable, high quality' service

Planet Fitness believes its business model will prove a success in Cape Girardeau.

The nationally known fitness company, which recently announced plans to set up a fitness center in the Town Plaza Shopping Center, has released some more details.

The fitness club will be housed in 22,000 square feet, formerly occupied by Hastings, an entertainment-retail chain.

Construction has begun. The fitness center is expected to open in November or December, according to commercial broker Tom Kelsey.

Franchisee Michael Campagnolo said, "We feel that our welcoming environment resonates with communities where people are looking for an affordable, high-quality and judgment-free fitness experience."

Members will be able to work out on about 100 pieces of cardio and strength equipment, he said.

According to Campagnolo, members can take advantage of "free, unlimited personal training" with certified trainers if they are unsure how to use the equipment.

Planet Fitness offers a $10 basic, monthly membership, according to the company website.

For about double the price, members can enjoy PF Blackcard Spa services which includes added services such as hydro-massage, tanning and massage chairs, and the ability to work out at any Planet Fitness club.