Pilot House still offers up barbecue, unique eats after six decades

The sign in front of the Pilot House restaurant says it was established in 1962 and the menus say it opened in 1961, but owner Jim Byrd says both those dates are wrong.

Byrd has owned Pilot House since 1986 and, until recently, he also believed it opened in the early '60s. But a couple of weeks ago, he ran into a man who, as a teenager, worked at the Jaycee Golf Course just up the hill from the restaurant on Perryville Road north of the Cape Girardeau city limits.

"He told me that every day at noon, he would come down and get two barbecue sandwiches from the Pilot House," Byrd said. "That was in 1959, so I know that's when the place opened."

Assuming that's true, it means this year marks Pilot House's 60th anniversary.

But regardless of when it was founded -- 1959, 1961 or 1962 -- Byrd is certain of how the popular eatery was founded and by whom.

The Pilot House restaurant is seen Thursday at 3532 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Jay Wolz

"Their names were Ralph Brockmire and his wife, Luella," Byrd said. "He was a riverboat captain, which is where the name 'Pilot House' came from. Back then, he worked 30 days on and 30 days off. He and a bunch of his buddies got together and built this place, and it's where he spent his time when he was off the river."

The ship's wheel above the bar came from the Mississippi River towboat Spraque and serves as a reminder of the restaurant's origin.

Pilot House quickly gained popularity as an unpretentious place to go for barbecue sandwiches and cold beer. With the exception of an expansion in the early 1960s, a new ceiling and an occasional fresh coat of paint, the restaurant looks pretty much like it did when it opened.

"We've tried to keep the place pretty much the same," Byrd noted. "Oh, we rewired and replumbed the building and put in new air conditioning and new heating, but I really never changed anything as far as the ambiance of the place. It's unique, and we want to keep it that way. That's why people come here. It's comfortable and family friendly. A lot of people have met their wives and boyfriends and girlfriends here over the years."

Byrd bought Pilot House from Bill Parker, who ran it for three years after the Brockmires retired.

"I had worked in the pharmaceutical industry 22 years and I wanted to get out of the corporate world, and boy did I ever when I got into this," Byrd said, laughing.