Pie Bird Cafe closes

Family-owned Pie Bird Cafe in Fruitland has closed, announced a Thursday, Feb. 23, post on the breakfast eatery's Facebook page.
In business since 2005, the tiny restaurant was known for its breakfast selections available from 6 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, plus its various assortment of pies — available whole or in slices.
Among customer pie favorites were coconut cream, apple crumb, cherry, blackberry and German chocolate.
The 41-seat cafe had nine tables and four counter seats.
All equipment, furniture, two trailers, and some food items will be put up for sale in the near future.
Pie Bird Cafe was at 5512 U.S. 61.
