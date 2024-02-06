Pie Bird Cafe closes

Among customer pie favorites were coconut cream, apple crumb, cherry, blackberry and German chocolate.

The 41-seat cafe had nine tables and four counter seats.

All equipment, furniture, two trailers, and some food items will be put up for sale in the near future.

Pie Bird Cafe was at 5512 U.S. 61.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.