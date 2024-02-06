Picking up the pieces: Earning success after failure

Codefi launched three years ago this month. The business incubator, co-founded by Chris Carnell, has since become arguably the most visible element of Cape Girardeau's nascent tech culture.

But before Codefi, there was NTHfluence. Launched in April 2012, it was Carnell's first startup and it folded in six months.

Plenty of entrepreneurs suffer early failure; eight out of 10 new businesses don't survive 18 months, according to Bloomberg. And plenty more find success in subsequent enterprise. But those who do are often tempted to recast their early failures as merely anecdotal -- a lovable flop. Carnell is not among them.

"The failure part is dumb," he says, flatly.

With his tousled hair and blue jeans and his office sidekick Luke the poodle mix, Carnell isn't totally divorced from the popular trappings of startup culture. And he is, after all, sitting at a conference table made of LEGOs in Codefi's sixth-floor offices. But he sees a tendency among entrepreneurs to romanticize failure, which he says is at best counterproductive.

Cutline-Body Copy:"People say, Don't let the failure define who you are. Its not about the failure but how I felt at the time and the actions I was doing to lead to failure and the actions I did after the failure, I felt like that defined me," Chris Carnell, co-founder of Codefi, said about failure in his business venture in startups. Andrew J. Whitaker

"A lot of the messages out there are the very successful people, so you have the Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk and stuff like that," he says. "When you look at those, those are the guys in the media. Those are the outliers."

"Unfortunately ... I think we have this 'failure porn' going on," he says. "'Look how big I can fail, look how fast I can fail,' and stuff like that."

Those stories, when offered as encouragement or as a salve to faltering businesspeople, often neglect an alarming possibility.

"You don't always learn from failure," he says.

But it does always hurt.

Purposefully or not, Carnell's attitude echoes a sentiment found in the writings of "Think and Grow Rich" author Napoleon Hill, whom Carnell credits with changing much of his attitude toward achievement.

"Every adversity, every failure, every heartache," Hill writes, "carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit."

Carnell speaks of failure not as a blessing, but a trauma. Nothing more than a seed. For it to be anything else takes work. And you can't take the experience for granted.

In 2009, Carnell was in college in St. Louis, studying business administration and nursing what was, at the time, an admittedly nebulous entrepreneurial ambition. He'd seen his father run a body shop in Sikeston for decades. His grandfather was a master mechanic and restaurateur.

"It was like everyone was doing something," he says.

So he assumed he'd also find a way to start something. One night, he got a text from his dad about Hill's book "Think and Grow Rich." The text said, "Don't walk; run and go get this book."

"Which, I didn't have to do that," he says. "I just downloaded it."

Regardless, he had it read within a day. It was more philosophical than practical, detailing a process of visualizing and goal-setting designed to achieve desired outcomes.

"That's kind of my turning point, I guess you could say," he recalls. "At the time I worked hard and stuff like that because just from [my] family that's just what you do, but I'd never -- everything was just kind of, 'This is what happens to me and just kind of go with it.' And reading that book made me realize you can take fate in your own hands."