Physician assistant joins gastroenterology specialists

Physician assistant Maegan Thibodaux has joined Cape Gastroenterology Specialists, at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Thibodeaux is board certified by the National Commission of Physician Assistants with a specialty in gastroenterology. She completed her medical education in 2023 at Saint Louis University.
Cape Gastroenterology Specialists is at 28 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
