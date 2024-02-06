All sections
BusinessFebruary 17, 2025

Physician assistant joins gastroenterology specialists

Maegan Thibodaux, a board-certified physician assistant specializing in gastroenterology, has joined Cape Gastroenterology Specialists at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Maegan Thibodeaux
Physician assistant Maegan Thibodaux has joined Cape Gastroenterology Specialists, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Thibodeaux is board certified by the National Commission of Physician Assistants with a specialty in gastroenterology. She completed her medical education in 2023 at Saint Louis University.

Cape Gastroenterology Specialists is at 28 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

