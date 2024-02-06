Phishing — Ways to avoid being 'caught' in the scam

Phishing and fishing are homophones — two words that sound the same but have quite different meanings.

The latter is fun and can yield a catch of trout, bass, perch, et al.

The former can be trouble, and the American Bankers Association and local leaders have spent the month of October warning people not to be "caught" in a phishing scam during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, phishing is "the practice of tricking Internet users — through the use of deceptive email messages or websites — into revealing personal or confidential information which can then be used illicitly."

Terry Baker, association executive for Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri REALTORS said it is difficult to overestimate the threat.

"(Phishing) scams related to real estate continue to rise, so consumers should remain vigilant in protecting their information," Baker said. "Last I saw, real estate and rental wire fraud was ranked No. 7 out of more than 30 different types of fraud tracked by the FBI. If someone is involved in a real estate transaction and receives something from the bank, from a title company or even your Realtor asking for personal information, take a moment before acting. Pick up the phone, call and verify the request. Don't ever email your personal or financial info."

Lucrative scam

Federal Trade Commission estimates consumers lost $8.8 billion in phishing and other fraud in 2022, an increase of more than 65% compared to 2021.

Dan Wyatt, who graduated from Marble Hill, Missouri's Woodland High and from Southeast Missouri State University in 1995, is MRV Banks' chief technology officer.

"A lot of times these bad actors will send out an email blast with a message to several thousand emails at one time, hoping to get one or two or perhaps as many as 10 people to reply back," said Wyatt, who points out the simple act of replying to a phishing scam can have devastating results.

"Fraudulent users could run a script on your local computer, your desktop or laptop, allowing them access to your data. Another way phishing works is bad actors will send a link. If you click on it, which is invalid, they can grab your online credentials."

Filters

"Your spam folder will generally grab emails that have gone out to a lot of people or will have originations from one source that do not look correct. You could actually spoof, or pretend to be someone else, in an email," Wyatt said.