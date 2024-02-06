All sections
May 15, 2023

Pharmacy acquisition in Perryville

Walgreens has acquired Healthcare Healthwise Pharmacy, 628 Old St. Mary's Road in Perryville, Missouri. Walgreens already has a drugstore in the Perry County seat at 6 S. Perryville Blvd.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Healthcare Healthwise Pharmacy in Perryville, Missouri, has been purchased by Walgreens.
Healthcare Healthwise Pharmacy in Perryville, Missouri, has been purchased by Walgreens.

Walgreens has acquired Healthcare Healthwise Pharmacy, 628 Old St. Mary's Road in Perryville, Missouri.

Walgreens already has a drugstore in the Perry County seat at 6 S. Perryville Blvd.

