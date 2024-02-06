Pet products business to relocate soon

Busch Pet Products, currently at 1720 Kingsway Drive, Suite 105, in Cape Girardeau will move in a few days to retail space in a new commercial development at 2031 Cape LaCroix Road.
The combination pet products store and dog wash’s last day on Kingsway Drive will be Thursday, according to business owner Stacy Busch-Heisserer. She said the pet products store location on Cape LaCroix Road will open next Monday.
