Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn

Local personal trainer Monica Lillibridge will present during Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Thursday, Nov. 7, Lunch and Learn — Training for the Future event. This event lasts from noon to 1 p.m. at the chamber’s offices, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. Registration, which ends Wednesday, Nov. 6, is required and may be found at the chamber website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.
Also on Thursday, Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Freedom Guns and Ammo, 1105 N. Perryville Blvd. in Perryville.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.