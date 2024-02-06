Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn

Local personal trainer Monica Lillibridge will present during Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Thursday, Nov. 7, Lunch and Learn — Training for the Future event. This event lasts from noon to 1 p.m. at the chamber’s offices, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. Registration, which ends Wednesday, Nov. 6, is required and may be found at the chamber website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

Also on Thursday, Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Freedom Guns and Ammo, 1105 N. Perryville Blvd. in Perryville.