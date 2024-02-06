Personal credit card debt up in 2022

WalletHub, a personal finance website, said U.S. credit card debt increased by $39.6 billion during July to September, in the latest available statistics on consumer spending using plastic.
In an article suggesting Americans had returned to lamentable bad habits when it comes to deferring payment on consumables, Miami-headquartered WalletHub said that in this year's second quarter, April to June, average credit card debt rose 6.4% to $9,260, compared to the same period a year ago.
WalletHub also reported total credit card debt credit ballooned 15.6% for the period in a year-over-year comparison.
