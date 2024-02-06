Perryville's Renee Brueckner named to DLI Academy class

Renee Brueckner, operations director of the Association of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, Missouri, is among three Missourians and 33 community leaders overall selected for the 2022 cohort of the Delta Leadership Institute's Executive Academy.
Jill Rickman, human resources and communications manager for the Kennett, Missouri, Board of Public Works, and James Sisk, city planner for Poplar Bluff, Missouri, were the other Show Me Staters named to DLI's cohort.
DLI is a nine-month executive leadership program bringing together public, private and not-for-profit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt.
Clarksdale, Mississippi-based Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000, investing in transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training and business development. DRA's stated mission is to help create jobs, build communities and improve the lives of those who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state DRA region.
