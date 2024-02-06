Perryville's Renee Brueckner named to DLI Academy class

DLI is a nine-month executive leadership program bringing together public, private and not-for-profit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt.

Clarksdale, Mississippi-based Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000, investing in transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training and business development. DRA's stated mission is to help create jobs, build communities and improve the lives of those who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state DRA region.

