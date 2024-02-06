Perryville tractor museum expands

The museum, which formally opened Aug. 8, 2020, houses restored orphan tractors featuring rare manufacturers, such as Rumely, Waterloo Boy, Indiana, Huber, Plymouth, Avery, Rock Island, Greyhound, Centaur and others.

Patrons may use cellphones to activate QR codes to call up background information on each tractor. Three of the QR codes will also access video highlights.

