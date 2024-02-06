Perryville tractor museum expands

American Tractor Museum 508 W. Main St. in Perryville, Missouri, is growing in size.
According to a museum release, museum officials held a groundbreaking this summer to double its floor space, allowing for "rare and historical collections to be housed under one roof."
Expansion is projected to be finished in mid-2024.
The museum, which formally opened Aug. 8, 2020, houses restored orphan tractors featuring rare manufacturers, such as Rumely, Waterloo Boy, Indiana, Huber, Plymouth, Avery, Rock Island, Greyhound, Centaur and others.
Patrons may use cellphones to activate QR codes to call up background information on each tractor. Three of the QR codes will also access video highlights.
