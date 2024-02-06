Perryville firm lands forest service contract

Franklin Contracting Co. of Perryville, Missouri, was awarded a federal contract in late August in the amount of $28,044 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
The contract is for work on the Shawnee National Forest administration and recreation building roof.
