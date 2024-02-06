Perryville construction company ranks on Top Performers list

Perryville-based Robinson Construction Co. announced Feb. 28 it had been ranked 95th on the 2024 Top 250 Performers list and 48th on the Top 150 General Contractors list from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

The lists are annual publications recognizing contractor achievements in safety, quality, inclusion and project excellence.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team's unwavering commitment to excellence, safety, and community building," Paul Findlay, president of Robinson Construction, said in a news release. "We've worked tirelessly to achieve these rankings, and it's a testament to the dedication of every member of our organization. We will continue to push boundaries, drive innovation, and set the standard for construction excellence."