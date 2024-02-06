All sections
March 11, 2024
Perryville construction company ranks on Top Performers list
Christopher Borro

Perryville-based Robinson Construction Co. announced Feb. 28 it had been ranked 95th on the 2024 Top 250 Performers list and 48th on the Top 150 General Contractors list from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

The lists are annual publications recognizing contractor achievements in safety, quality, inclusion and project excellence.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team's unwavering commitment to excellence, safety, and community building," Paul Findlay, president of Robinson Construction, said in a news release. "We've worked tirelessly to achieve these rankings, and it's a testament to the dedication of every member of our organization. We will continue to push boundaries, drive innovation, and set the standard for construction excellence."

The company achieved Gold status in ABC's STEP Safety Management System and earned ABC's Accredited Quality Contractor credential.

"Robinson Construction builds the community's most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects, and its leadership team and employees have thriving, growth-centric mindsets, strategic plans and goals," said Michael Bellaman, president and chief executive officer of ABC. "... We congratulate Robinson Construction, an exceptional contractor, for operating successfully in a merit shop environment, attracting and retaining top construction talent and setting the standard in business growth."

A full list of Top Performers may be found at https://abc.org/topperformers.

