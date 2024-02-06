All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessSeptember 29, 2024
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
Perryville Chamber of Commerce launches a pilot Lunch and Learn event on website creation for small business owners on Oct. 1. Networking opportunities continue with Business After Hours on Oct. 3.
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

Two local chambers of commerce are hosting a slew of networking events for the coming week.

The Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Lunch and Learn event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. This new pilot luncheon focuses on the essentials of website creation for small businesses owners. It will be at the Catalyst Center of Business, 508 N. Main St. in Perryville. Tickets are $20 apiece.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Additionally, the chamber’s Business After Hours event is planned from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Perryville Country Club, 1111 Big Springs Blvd.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, is hosting their monthly First Friday Coffee event from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. It will take place in its regular location, the Century Casino Event Center at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...
BusinessSep. 29
Ribbon cuttings mark grand openings, new developments
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform by year-end.

Related
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about money matters more than ever
BusinessSep. 27
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about money matters more than ever
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home prices, market shifts
BusinessSep. 27
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home prices, market shifts
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realtors and mortgage bankers
BusinessSep. 27
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realtors and mortgage bankers
Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy