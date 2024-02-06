Perryville chamber launches new pilot program

Two local chambers of commerce are hosting a slew of networking events for the coming week.
The Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Lunch and Learn event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. This new pilot luncheon focuses on the essentials of website creation for small businesses owners. It will be at the Catalyst Center of Business, 508 N. Main St. in Perryville. Tickets are $20 apiece.
Additionally, the chamber’s Business After Hours event is planned from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Perryville Country Club, 1111 Big Springs Blvd.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, is hosting their monthly First Friday Coffee event from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. It will take place in its regular location, the Century Casino Event Center at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform by year-end.