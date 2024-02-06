Perryville chamber launches new pilot program

Two local chambers of commerce are hosting a slew of networking events for the coming week.

The Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Lunch and Learn event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. This new pilot luncheon focuses on the essentials of website creation for small businesses owners. It will be at the Catalyst Center of Business, 508 N. Main St. in Perryville. Tickets are $20 apiece.