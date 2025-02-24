Perryville chamber event to help attendees with 'elevator pitch'

The Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch and Learn about "perfecting your elevator pitch" (brief presentation meant to convince someone to support an idea) from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Catalyst Center for Business, 508 N. Main St. in Perryville. The event costs $15, including the cost of lunch.
