All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
BusinessFebruary 24, 2025

Perryville chamber event to help attendees with 'elevator pitch'

The Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Lunch and Learn on perfecting your elevator pitch on Feb. 26, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Catalyst Center for Business. Admission is $15, including lunch.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

The Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch and Learn about "perfecting your elevator pitch" (brief presentation meant to convince someone to support an idea) from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Catalyst Center for Business, 508 N. Main St. in Perryville. The event costs $15, including the cost of lunch.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A slide for Walmart weighs on Wall Street
BusinessFeb. 20
A slide for Walmart weighs on Wall Street
Federal Reserve officials see risks of higher inflation ahead, support pause in rate cuts
BusinessFeb. 19
Federal Reserve officials see risks of higher inflation ahead, support pause in rate cuts
From farms to bakeries, egg shortages and price hikes are challenging small businesses
BusinessFeb. 19
From farms to bakeries, egg shortages and price hikes are challenging small businesses
Stock market today: Asia stocks mixed as Chinese technology stocks slip
BusinessFeb. 19
Stock market today: Asia stocks mixed as Chinese technology stocks slip
Stock market today: Wall Street rises to a record following a small gain for the S&P 500
BusinessFeb. 18
Stock market today: Wall Street rises to a record following a small gain for the S&P 500
Saint Francis advances AI program for easier clinical paperwork
BusinessFeb. 17
Saint Francis advances AI program for easier clinical paperwork
Switch to summer fuel raises gasoline prices
BusinessFeb. 17
Switch to summer fuel raises gasoline prices
Lawn care, security companies coming to Cape Girardeau
BusinessFeb. 17
Lawn care, security companies coming to Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy