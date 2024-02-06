Perryville, Cape Girardeau chamber news

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Mediterranean House, 221 W. St. Joseph St. in Perryville, Missouri.
n
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee on Friday, Feb. 3, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 7 a.m., with program, also carried on Facebook Live, beginning at 7:45 a.m.
W. Dustin Boatright, executive vice president and chief engineer of Little River Drainage District, will be speaker. Sponsors are CP Recovery and Newbridge Retirement Community.
Continental breakfast provided.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.