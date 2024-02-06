Perryville, Cape Girardeau chamber news

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Mediterranean House, 221 W. St. Joseph St. in Perryville, Missouri.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee on Friday, Feb. 3, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 7 a.m., with program, also carried on Facebook Live, beginning at 7:45 a.m.