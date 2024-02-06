"Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match." — "Fiddler on the Roof"

A new phone app called Veryable is being used by Perryville, Missouri, firms Gilster-Mary Lee and TG Missouri to help fill gaps in the labor pool by matching employers and skilled workers.

"Gilster-Mary Lee was the first manufacturer in Southeast Missouri to take advantage, and now we have TG Missouri on board as well," said Crystal Jones, executive director of Perry County Regional Development Authority. "This innovative approach has helped keep our manufacturers in Perryville fully staffed and eliminate backlogs in the processes."

NewsNation describes the process of using the Dallas-based app, available on Google Play or Apple Play.

"After signing up (for the app) and with the click of a button, workers can land temporary work at a factory based on their skill sets."

Jared Wehde, Veryable's general manager for the greater St. Louis region, told the Southeast Missourian the labor landscape has changed, especially post-COVID-19.

"What we're seeing as a trend all across the country is more and more folks are seeking flexible work. We have a bunch of stats we put together, but one that's really interesting is, if you look on the (U.S.) Bureau of Labor Statistics website and look at the workforce participation rate, the last (number) I saw was around 62% or 63%. What that tells us is almost four of 10 U.S. workers are not taking part in the workforce. So many of them require flexibility in order to participate in the economy. We're actually seeing a labor surplus in the 30 cities Veryable is in. There's a lot of labor out there but manufacturing distribution businesses have to innovate and figure out how to respond to workforce trends, which changed rapidly the after COVID lockdowns," said Wehde, a product of Winfield School District in Lincoln County, Missouri.

"Veryable is tapping into a sector of our workforce that's largely been untapped by manufacturing and distribution logistics industries. I think that's why it's worked so well in Perryville," Jones said. "Our manufacturers were cannibalizing workers from one another, so Veryable has helped identify workers who are out there. (Veryable) has been really, really great for us."

Wehde said Veryable would like to sign up employers in Cape Girardeau County, and there appears to be some interest.

"I do think it is an interesting concept and as all businesses continue to struggle with staffing, that thinking differently when possible could assist in the challenges we are facing today," said Kristen Daniel, human resources manager at Havco Wood Products in Cape Girardeau, who witnessed a Veryable presentation.