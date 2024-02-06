Perryville business event Thursday

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Trendline Consulting, 1404 Corporation Lane, Suite 40, in Perryville.
