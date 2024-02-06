Perryville and BETA — A Midwest connection for a New England company

Brent Buerck, Perryville, Missouri, city administrator, said he was sitting in his office one day 18 months ago and received a phone call out of the blue from Burlington, Vermont-based BETA Technologies, a firm gearing up to manufacture electric airplanes that take off and land vertically.

BETA was incorporated in 2017 by pilot, engineer and entrepreneur Kyle Clark, and the startup has expanded rapidly ever since developing prototypes for future operations, plus setting up a network of charging stations in the Midwest — one of which is expected to be in Perryville.

During his Sept. 16 report to Perryville's Board of Aldermen, Buerck told the city leaders the following, according to official minutes of the meeting.

"What this company is doing is nothing short of amazing and we are really seeing the future unfold. Construction is expected to soon begin on the electric charging station at our airport, which will put us permanently on BETA's Midwest route. To my knowledge, this is the first such charger in the entire Midwest and positions our airport very well for the future. When asked why they chose Perryville, company representatives simply said we were excited and easy to work with."

By 2019, BETA had 90 employees but now boasts 550 on the payroll, reported Buerck, who paid a visit to BETA's Burlington headquarters in September.

Buerck came to Cape Girardeau on Nov. 2 to tell the state Highways and Transportation Commission about the Perryville's discussions with BETA and where those talks might lead.

The Southeast Missourian caught up with Buerck to talk about BETA's interest in Perryville.

Please drill down on why BETA chose Perryville to locate a charger station on its network.

They were looking to build out their system and they were calling different airports in the Midwest. They also did some research on the internet about what pilots thought of [our] airport and our manager, and they were all positive comments. So they reached out to me at City Hall and we started a conversation about the possibility of installing an electric charger here.