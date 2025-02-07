Perryville airport among locations for ribbon-cuttings

Local chambers of commerce will be hosting ribbon-cutting events this week.
• Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate a new runway at the Perryville Regional Airport at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
• Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon-cutting celebrating an open house for Cape Girardeau Job Center from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at 612 Broadway. Another one is planned for Pluck Boutique’s new location at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at 824 Broadway.
