BusinessNovember 11, 2024

Perryville airport among locations for ribbon-cuttings

Perryville Regional Airport's new runway will be unveiled Tuesday, Nov. 5. Other ribbon-cuttings include Cape Girardeau Job Center and Pluck Boutique's new location later in the week.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Local chambers of commerce will be hosting ribbon-cutting events this week.

• Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate a new runway at the Perryville Regional Airport at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon-cutting celebrating an open house for Cape Girardeau Job Center from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at 612 Broadway. Another one is planned for Pluck Boutique’s new location at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at 824 Broadway.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

