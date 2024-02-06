All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessSeptember 29, 2024
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Gas prices in Southeast Missouri are shifting, with Perry County seeing a significant drop and Jackson maintaining lower rates than Cape Girardeau.
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

Southeast Missouri gas prices stayed largely consistent with a few notable exceptions week to week.

In previous weeks, the southwestern portion of the Show Me State experienced the cheapest gasoline. This week, it's the eastern and southeastern parts of Missouri that have the lowest average prices. Mississippi County in the Bootheel has an average regular gasoline price of $2.66 a gallon. The central and northeastern parts of the state are where gas in most expensive.

Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Scott counties are all experiencing similar prices, while Perry County’s gas prices are plummeting. Jackson prices remain significantly cheaper than many of those in Cape Girardeau.

Nationally, the average for regular and diesel gasoline stood at $3.22 and $3.58, respectively. In Missouri, those averages were $2.87 and $3.24, ranking among the cheapest nationwide if not quite at the bottom of the pack.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.86;

Cape Girardeau: $2.87;

Perry: $2.74;

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott: $2.87.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.79;

Jackson: $2.65 to $2.79;

Marble Hill: $2.82;

Perryville: $2.69 to $2.71;

Scott City: $2.85.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...
BusinessSep. 29
Ribbon cuttings mark grand openings, new developments
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform by year-end.

Related
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about money matters more than ever
BusinessSep. 27
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about money matters more than ever
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home prices, market shifts
BusinessSep. 27
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home prices, market shifts
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realtors and mortgage bankers
BusinessSep. 27
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realtors and mortgage bankers
Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy