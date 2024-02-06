The Perry County Economic Development Authority has partnered with the Southern Missouri Innovation Network (Innovate SOMO) to create new educational and employment opportunities in the area.

"Collaboration with entrepreneurship support organizations such as the efactory in Springfield and Codefi in Cape Girardeau is an incredible opportunity for our local businesses in Perry County," Crystal Jones, executive director of the Perry County Economic Development Authority, said in a news release. "We are excited to partner as a Community Collaborator and look forward to see our businesses take advantage of the resources available to help them grow and thrive right here at home."

Codefi, a Cape Girardeau-based organization, partnered with Missouri State University's efactory innovation hub to create Innovate SOMO.