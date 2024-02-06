The Perry County Economic Development Authority has partnered with the Southern Missouri Innovation Network (Innovate SOMO) to create new educational and employment opportunities in the area.
"Collaboration with entrepreneurship support organizations such as the efactory in Springfield and Codefi in Cape Girardeau is an incredible opportunity for our local businesses in Perry County," Crystal Jones, executive director of the Perry County Economic Development Authority, said in a news release. "We are excited to partner as a Community Collaborator and look forward to see our businesses take advantage of the resources available to help them grow and thrive right here at home."
Codefi, a Cape Girardeau-based organization, partnered with Missouri State University's efactory innovation hub to create Innovate SOMO.
Innovate SOMO's main goal is to use entrepreneurship and innovation to help communities drive growth in Missouri's southernmost 47 counties.
The announcement comes just days after the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce announced its own partnership with Innovate SOMO.
Additional information may be found at www.InnovateSOMO.org or by contacting Jones at crystal@perrycountymo.org.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.