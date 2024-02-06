Perry County Catalyst draws inspiration from Cape's example

Perry County, Missouri, took a page from the playbook of its neighbor to the south and launched a small business incubator/co-working space of its own this spring called the Catalyst Center for Business.

The 5,000-square-foot center at 508 N. Main St. in Perryville, is owned by the Buchheit family.

The idea for the incubator came from an extended conversation between Buchheit's CEO, Tim Buchheit, and Scott Sattler, executive director of the Perry County Economic Development Authority.

"One evening, we were talking about how to utilize the front of the (Buchheit) building," Sattler said, "and I pitched the example of Codefi in Cape."

Cape Girardeau's Codefi, 338 Broadway in the Marquette Tower, launched in 2016.

The Perry County Heritage Tourism gift shop, housed at the Perry County Catalyst for Business, is seen July 6 in Perryville. Jeff Long

According to Codefi's website, "startup entrepreneurs" are provided "tech-powered, flexible enterprise space."

Codefi, four years after inception, boasts 50 startups, creating 180 jobs and attracting $20 million in "equity investments," the website states.

Sattler said he and Buchheit visited Codefi and the two men were soon convinced they could create a similar opportunity in Perryville.

"Codefi has been a big inspiration for us," said Sattler, who took his current job nine years ago.

"Codefi concentrated on tech, but we don't have that here in Perry County," he said. "We're more of a co-working space."

The Perry County Catalyst for Business, seen July 6, reopened May 4 at 508 N. Main St. in Perryville, Missouri. Jeff Long

Sattler said small businesses are trending away from bricks-and-mortar locations that require their owners to pay taxes and all utilities, plus the ongoing costs of building maintenance.

"Catalyst eliminates overhead, and that's our niche," Sattler said. "We provide a professional space for you and your business."