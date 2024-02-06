Perry County-based Buchheit makes acquisitions

Buchheit Family of Companies, headquartered in Perry County, Missouri, announced last week the acquisition of 12 retail locations formerly owned by Orscheln Farm & Home.
Orscheln's Cape Girardeau store is not included in Buchheit's purchase.
"We're excited to grow our footprint in the Midwest to serve customers who enjoy the simpler life we love," Buchheit CEO Eric Hasty said.
A Buchheit news release said the 12-store acquisition will take the company into Kentucky, Arkansas and Nebraska, with Buchheit adding it intends to keep all Orscheln employees in those locations.
The dozen Orscheln outlets purchased by Buchheit are part of a set of stores that must be divested by Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Co. — who now owns Orscheln — in order to adhere to Federal Trade Commission rules.
Buchheit currently operates stores in Missouri and Illinois.
