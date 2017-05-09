People on the move 9/5/17

1st Class Travel in Cape Girardeau hired Robyn Farrar, a Jackson native and graduate of Jackson High School.
Leigh Segraves said Farrar brings a wealth of customer-service and office- management experience.
---
Saint Francis Healthcare System welcomed skilled clinical nurse specialist Denise L. Sutton to its palliative-care program.
Sutton earned her nursing degree from Georgia Southern University. She earned her Master of Science degree in nursing at Southeast Missouri State University.
Sutton previously practiced with Cape Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery.
Her clinical interests include all aspects of palliative care, specifically helping patients and families find the best possible pathway to meet their needs.
-- From staff reports
