People on the move 9/25/2017

Saint Francis Healthcare System named Kristen Conrad to be manager for system scheduling and authorization and referrals.

In her new role, Conrad will oversee scheduling, service authorization, referral-coordination services, online scheduling through MyChart and pre-service cash collections across the Healthcare System.

Conrad brings six years of Saint Francis experience, previously working as the practice manager for specialty, primary-care and convenient-care clinics in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Dexter.

---

Nicolette Brennan

Public-information manager Nicolette Brennan and public-information specialist Jessica Sexton completed the Federal Emergency Management Agency Master Public Information Officer Program at the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Emergency Management Institute in Maryland.

Jessica Sexton

Brennan and Sexton joined 24 public-information officers from around the country for the first three-week iteration of the program.

They were selected based on merit from a pool of more than 60 applicants.

---