People on the move 9/25/2017

Saint Francis Healthcare System named Kristen Conrad to be manager for system scheduling and authorization and referrals.
In her new role, Conrad will oversee scheduling, service authorization, referral-coordination services, online scheduling through MyChart and pre-service cash collections across the Healthcare System.
Conrad brings six years of Saint Francis experience, previously working as the practice manager for specialty, primary-care and convenient-care clinics in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Dexter.
Public-information manager Nicolette Brennan and public-information specialist Jessica Sexton completed the Federal Emergency Management Agency Master Public Information Officer Program at the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Emergency Management Institute in Maryland.
Brennan and Sexton joined 24 public-information officers from around the country for the first three-week iteration of the program.
They were selected based on merit from a pool of more than 60 applicants.
Southeast Missouri State University professor of nursing Linda Heitman has received the 2017 Alumni Merit Award from the School of Nursing at Saint Louis University.
The award recognizes Heitman's professional achievements. Heitman graduated from Barnes Hospital School of Nursing in 1972 and from Southeast in 1984. She then earned a Master of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing in 2001, both from Saint Louis University.
Heitman served as a staff nurse in the critical-care units at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau and as a clinical nurse specialist/case manager and coordinator for the SoutheastHEALTH Regional Heart Center
She has taught critical-care and nursing-research courses at Southeast since 1988.
"Dr. Heitman has been a longtime and productive member of our faculty, and directly responsible for developing and teaching the critical-care course for many Southeast students," Dr. Gloria Green, chairwoman of Southeast's Department of Nursing, said in a news release. "Her knowledge and expertise also serve the university in the vital role of health-care liaison for the entire faculty and staff. She has helped many employees and families successfully navigate the health-care system when their needs are complicated and overwhelming."
"I am grateful for the opportunity I had to attend Saint Louis University and for the privilege of being taught by a remarkable nursing faculty," Heitman said.
Kelly Darby, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was ranked 10th in the nation in August for the Monthly Leaders New Members Club,
She has served with the company since November 2010.
