People on the move 9/18/17

Saint Francis Healthcare System has named Victoria Dacus patient-care manager for progressive care.
She will be responsible for delivery of care, developing policies and procedures, as well as standards of care and protocols.
Dacus has been with Saint Francis for 11 years in progressive care, progressing lead charge nurse and earning her RN and BSN from Southeast Missouri State University.
Saint Francis also has named Kristen Conrad to be manager for system scheduling and authorization and referrals.
In her new role, Conrad will oversee scheduling, service authorization, referral coordination services, online scheduling through MyChart and pre-service cash collections across the Healthcare System.
Conrad brings six years of Saint Francis experience, previously working as the practice manager for specialty, primary-care and convenient-care clinics in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Dexter.
Campus Auto and Tire announced its addition of Eric Cathcart to its locally owned business.
Cathcart brings more than 25 years of experience in the automotive business.
-- From staff reports
