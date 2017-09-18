All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessSeptember 18, 2017

People on the move 9/18/17

Saint Francis Healthcare System has named Victoria Dacus patient-care manager for progressive care. She will be responsible for delivery of care, developing policies and procedures, as well as standards of care and protocols. Dacus has been with Saint Francis for 11 years in progressive care, progressing lead charge nurse and earning her RN and BSN from Southeast Missouri State University...

Southeast Missourian
Victoria Dacus
Victoria Dacus

Saint Francis Healthcare System has named Victoria Dacus patient-care manager for progressive care.

She will be responsible for delivery of care, developing policies and procedures, as well as standards of care and protocols.

Dacus has been with Saint Francis for 11 years in progressive care, progressing lead charge nurse and earning her RN and BSN from Southeast Missouri State University.

Kristen Conrad
Kristen Conrad
Kristen Conrad
Kristen Conrad

Saint Francis also has named Kristen Conrad to be manager for system scheduling and authorization and referrals.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In her new role, Conrad will oversee scheduling, service authorization, referral coordination services, online scheduling through MyChart and pre-service cash collections across the Healthcare System.

Conrad brings six years of Saint Francis experience, previously working as the practice manager for specialty, primary-care and convenient-care clinics in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Dexter.

Eric Cathcart
Eric Cathcart

---

Campus Auto and Tire announced its addition of Eric Cathcart to its locally owned business.

Cathcart brings more than 25 years of experience in the automotive business.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 23
Global stocks are mixed following a quiet day on Wall Street
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy