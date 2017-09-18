People on the move 9/18/17

Saint Francis Healthcare System has named Victoria Dacus patient-care manager for progressive care.

She will be responsible for delivery of care, developing policies and procedures, as well as standards of care and protocols.

Dacus has been with Saint Francis for 11 years in progressive care, progressing lead charge nurse and earning her RN and BSN from Southeast Missouri State University.

Kristen Conrad

Saint Francis also has named Kristen Conrad to be manager for system scheduling and authorization and referrals.