People on the move 8/7/17

Saint Francis Healthcare System has hired Jim Lawrence as director of mission, a newly created position.

Bishop Edward M. Rice of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau supported this appointment, according to a news release.

In his new role, Lawrence will support Saint Francis in fulfilling its mission to provide a ministry of healing and wellness inspired by its Catholic philosophy and values.

Lawrence has been with Saint Francis for more than 25 years, previously serving as clinical nurse, physician liaison and helping to launch the Wound Healing Center program. Most recently, he was director of business development at the consumer call center.

Lawrence serves as president of the board of directors at Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.

Nicholas Reinagel

"Saint Francis is committed to the Healthcare System's mission as a Catholic-based institution, which is why we created this new position," said Steven C. Bjelich, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System. "Jim's love and passion for healthcare, helping others, his community and his faith all made him the very best candidate."

---