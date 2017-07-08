All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessAugust 7, 2017

People on the move 8/7/17

Saint Francis Healthcare System has hired Jim Lawrence as director of mission, a newly created position. Bishop Edward M. Rice of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau supported this appointment, according to a news release. In his new role, Lawrence will support Saint Francis in fulfilling its mission to provide a ministry of healing and wellness inspired by its Catholic philosophy and values...

Southeast Missourian
Jim Lawrence
Jim Lawrence

Saint Francis Healthcare System has hired Jim Lawrence as director of mission, a newly created position.

Bishop Edward M. Rice of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau supported this appointment, according to a news release.

In his new role, Lawrence will support Saint Francis in fulfilling its mission to provide a ministry of healing and wellness inspired by its Catholic philosophy and values.

Lawrence has been with Saint Francis for more than 25 years, previously serving as clinical nurse, physician liaison and helping to launch the Wound Healing Center program. Most recently, he was director of business development at the consumer call center.

Lawrence serves as president of the board of directors at Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.

Nicholas Reinagel
Nicholas Reinagel

"Saint Francis is committed to the Healthcare System's mission as a Catholic-based institution, which is why we created this new position," said Steven C. Bjelich, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System. "Jim's love and passion for healthcare, helping others, his community and his faith all made him the very best candidate."

---

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The following individuals comprise the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cape Girardeau class of 2017, listed with professional affiliations:

  • Katrina Amos, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • Parker Butler, Old Town Cape
  • Carly Bowles, Begley, Young, Unterreiner & White
  • Amber Burger, Commerce Bank
  • Jessica Cole, Realty Executives of Cape County
  • Amy Copen, Drury Southwest Inc.
  • Dana DeBrock, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce
  • Pat Feeney, BioKyowa Inc.
  • Brittany Felter, Commerce Bank
  • Megan Fraley, Bank of Missouri
  • Kara Gendron, Realty Executives of Cape County
  • Tyler Graef, Southeast Missourian
  • Justin Greene, Southeast Missouri State University
  • Kim Hope, Heartland Plastic & Hand Surgery
  • Jerry Josselyn, Mondi
  • Jim Lawrence, Saint Francis Healthcare System
  • Sara Lee, Cape Girardeau County Area Medical Society
  • Alex McElroy, City of Cape Girardeau
  • Mariah Montgomery, JCPenney
  • Alex Ogburn, Saint Francis Healthcare System
  • Chara Palmer, Skyview Animal Clinic
  • Josh Parham, The Bank of Missouri
  • Brandon Pylate, Montgomery Bank
  • Shaun Smelser, First Midwest Bank
  • Brad Smith, Cape Girardeau Police Department
  • Michelle Sullivan, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau
  • Christa Turner, Cape Girardeau Public Schools
  • Fred Vincel, Cape Girardeau Fire Department
  • Robert Ward, Schaefer Electrical Enclosures
  • Lance West, SoutheastHEALTH
  • an Zembsch, SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau & Scott Counties.

---

Janice Unger, administrator for The Villas of Jackson, announced her retirement.

She came out of her previous retirement to help build The Villas of Jackson assisted-living community.

"Forming The Villas of Jackson took a couple of years, and I'm very proud to say our initial inspection resulted in zero deficiencies. This is no easy feat by any means," she said.

"Janice not only has several years of outstending service to the Cape and Jackson communities but she has served to make a positive difference in the industry," said Wayne Boehme, Villas of Jackson board member. "We are so lucky to have had such an informed and experienced individual help us contribute to Jackson in such a meaningful way."

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 17
Nvidia's star dims again as Wall Street trims some of its st...
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educat...
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy