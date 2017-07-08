People on the move 8/7/17

Saint Francis Healthcare System has hired Jim Lawrence as director of mission, a newly created position.
Bishop Edward M. Rice of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau supported this appointment, according to a news release.
In his new role, Lawrence will support Saint Francis in fulfilling its mission to provide a ministry of healing and wellness inspired by its Catholic philosophy and values.
Lawrence has been with Saint Francis for more than 25 years, previously serving as clinical nurse, physician liaison and helping to launch the Wound Healing Center program. Most recently, he was director of business development at the consumer call center.
Lawrence serves as president of the board of directors at Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.
"Saint Francis is committed to the Healthcare System's mission as a Catholic-based institution, which is why we created this new position," said Steven C. Bjelich, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System. "Jim's love and passion for healthcare, helping others, his community and his faith all made him the very best candidate."
The following individuals comprise the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cape Girardeau class of 2017, listed with professional affiliations:
Janice Unger, administrator for The Villas of Jackson, announced her retirement.
She came out of her previous retirement to help build The Villas of Jackson assisted-living community.
"Forming The Villas of Jackson took a couple of years, and I'm very proud to say our initial inspection resulted in zero deficiencies. This is no easy feat by any means," she said.
"Janice not only has several years of outstending service to the Cape and Jackson communities but she has served to make a positive difference in the industry," said Wayne Boehme, Villas of Jackson board member. "We are so lucky to have had such an informed and experienced individual help us contribute to Jackson in such a meaningful way."
