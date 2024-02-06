All sections
August 28, 2017
People on the move 8/28/17
Conley Clark was named the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's gallery manager, replacing Bri Dewitt. Clark, a Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State University alumnus, served as a student studio assistant to Southeast's sculpture department head Chris Wubbena and also served as a gallery attendant in the River Campus Student Gallery...
Southeast Missourian

Conley Clark was named the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's gallery manager, replacing Bri Dewitt.

Clark, a Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State University alumnus, served as a student studio assistant to Southeast's sculpture department head Chris Wubbena and also served as a gallery attendant in the River Campus Student Gallery.

"His passion for the arts, nonprofits and helping others makes him a perfect fit for the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri," a council spokesperson stated in a news release.

---

Bob Garrett
Bob Garrett

Bob Garrett joined the board of directors at First State Community Bank in Cape Girardeau.

"Bob's enthusiasm and ties to the area make him a great addition to the Cape Girardeau team," said Henry Holyfield, president of FSCB in Cape Girardeau, in a news release.

Garrett, a Carrollton, Georgia, native, earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, marketing major, at the University of West Georgia. He serves as manager of business development at Alan Wire Co., is a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and serves on the Saint Francis Medical Center's Foundation Board.

---

From left, Linda Burns and Karen Atwood, president of P.E.O. Chapter JN, give a $2,500 grant to Southeast Missouri State University nursing student Ashley Gruber. At right is Sharon Polito, Gruber's grandmother.
From left, Linda Burns and Karen Atwood, president of P.E.O. Chapter JN, give a $2,500 grant to Southeast Missouri State University nursing student Ashley Gruber. At right is Sharon Polito, Gruber's grandmother.Submitted

Ashley Gruber, a student in the nursing program at Southeast Missouri State University, was awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education (PCE) Grant in the amount of $2,500. Ashley was nominated by Chapter JN’s PCE Committee consisting of Priscilla Kirby, Linda Burns and Karen Atwood, president of Chapter JN. P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization in which women celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, and loans, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations in whatever worthwhile endeavor they choose. P.E.O. has awarded over $50 million in PCE grants to women in the U.S. and Canada and over $300 million in P.E.O.’s various educational projects.

---

John Thomas Gabler
John Thomas Gabler

John Thomas Gabler, a 2015 graduate of Jackson High School, completed Boatswain Mate-A School at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown, Virginia, and now is a Petty Officer 3rd Class.

John Thomas Gabler
John Thomas Gabler

He is stationed in Detroit aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay, an ice-breaking tug on the Great Lakes.

-- From staff reports

Business
