People on the move 8/28/17

Conley Clark was named the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's gallery manager, replacing Bri Dewitt.

Clark, a Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State University alumnus, served as a student studio assistant to Southeast's sculpture department head Chris Wubbena and also served as a gallery attendant in the River Campus Student Gallery.

"His passion for the arts, nonprofits and helping others makes him a perfect fit for the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri," a council spokesperson stated in a news release.

Bob Garrett

Bob Garrett joined the board of directors at First State Community Bank in Cape Girardeau.

"Bob's enthusiasm and ties to the area make him a great addition to the Cape Girardeau team," said Henry Holyfield, president of FSCB in Cape Girardeau, in a news release.

Garrett, a Carrollton, Georgia, native, earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, marketing major, at the University of West Georgia. He serves as manager of business development at Alan Wire Co., is a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and serves on the Saint Francis Medical Center's Foundation Board.