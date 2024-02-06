All sections
BusinessAugust 21, 2017
People on the move 8/20/17
Cape Girardeau AAA sales agent Greg Farrow has been named one of AAA's President's Elite Sales Agents. The recognition is for Farrow's "superior standards of performance in membership and service," according to a news release. Only 5 percent of AAA sales agents earn the distinction...
Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau AAA sales agent Greg Farrow has been named one of AAA's President's Elite Sales Agents.

The recognition is for Farrow's "superior standards of performance in membership and service," according to a news release.

Only 5 percent of AAA sales agents earn the distinction.

Farrow has served as a AAA sales agent since 2009.

---

Hairdresser Carolyn Rouviere has moved to Studio Designs at 2532 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

She previously worked at Gary and Co. Hair Designers for 17 years.

-- From staff reports

