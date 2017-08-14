People on the move 8/14/17

Colin Dame and Jason Jaco joined Canedy Sign and Graphics as regional sales consultants.
Dame earned his Bachelor of General Studies degree from Southeast Missouri State University in 2014 and brings to Canedy Sign and Graphics a customer- service and sales background.
Jaco also attended Southeast and has 20 years of customer-service and hospitality-management experience.
Both men will serve the Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois markets. They can be reached at (800) 471-0121.
---
Hospitalists Trae Brotherton III, Chad McCormick and James Williams are new Saint Francis Medical Partners, joining 11 existing hospitalists.
Brotherton, a Jackson native, earned his medical degree from A.T. Still University Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri. He completed his internal-medicine residency at the University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, Missouri.
Kelso, Missouri, native McCormick earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia, where he also completed his internal- medicine/pediatrics residency at the University of Missouri Health Care.
Williams, a Cape Girardeau native, earned his medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri. His internship and residency were completed at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.
"We are happy to welcome these three physicians back to Southeast Missouri, where they grew up," Steven C. Bjelich, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System, said. "They will now be part of a team that is committed to reducing stay length, lowering costs and improving care for patients."
As hospitalists, the three doctors will focus on the general medical care of hospitalized patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
---
Tina Rogers, who has been with Saint Francis since 2009, has been named manager of professional billing for revenue cycle.
She previously served as a hospital biller, system administrator and assistant manager for the business office.
In her new role, she will be responsible for managing the everyday operation of billing, follow-up, credit and collections and payment processing.
---
Justin Winkler has been named director of revenue cycle for Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Winkler is responsible for maintaining and enhancing the revenue-cycle process. In his new role, he will oversee patient accounting, billing, collections, registration, scheduling and vendor management for the Medical Center and all physician offices.
He previously served as practice manager for Cape Cardiology Group and the Heart Valve Center.
In 2015, he took additional management responsibilities at Poplar Bluff Neurology Specialists and in 2016 assumed management of the cardiac and vascular electrodiagnostics department.
Winkler earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Southeast Missouri State University.
-- From staff reports
