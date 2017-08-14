People on the move 8/14/17

Colin Dame and Jason Jaco joined Canedy Sign and Graphics as regional sales consultants.

Dame earned his Bachelor of General Studies degree from Southeast Missouri State University in 2014 and brings to Canedy Sign and Graphics a customer- service and sales background.

Jason Jaco

Jaco also attended Southeast and has 20 years of customer-service and hospitality-management experience.

Both men will serve the Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois markets. They can be reached at (800) 471-0121.

Hospitalists Trae Brotherton III, Chad McCormick and James Williams are new Saint Francis Medical Partners, joining 11 existing hospitalists.

Trae Brotherton III

Brotherton, a Jackson native, earned his medical degree from A.T. Still University Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri. He completed his internal-medicine residency at the University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, Missouri.

Chad McCormick

Kelso, Missouri, native McCormick earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia, where he also completed his internal- medicine/pediatrics residency at the University of Missouri Health Care.

Williams, a Cape Girardeau native, earned his medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri. His internship and residency were completed at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

"We are happy to welcome these three physicians back to Southeast Missouri, where they grew up," Steven C. Bjelich, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System, said. "They will now be part of a team that is committed to reducing stay length, lowering costs and improving care for patients."