People on the move 7/31/17

Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial representative Kelly Darby of Jackson was ranked eigthth in the nation for June for the Monthly Annualized Premium Club, according to a news release from Modern Woodmen.
Darby has been with Modern Woodmen since November 2010.
-- From staff reports
