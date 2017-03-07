All sections
BusinessJuly 3, 2017

People on the move 7/3/17

Kandra Baker, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, has completed Kaplan Financial's Ethics for the insurance Professional Course. The course deals with a life-insurance agent's ethical responsibilities. Baker has been with Modern Woodmen since December...

Southeast Missourian
Kandra Baker
Kandra Baker

Kandra Baker, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, has completed Kaplan Financial's Ethics for the insurance Professional Course.

The course deals with a life-insurance agent's ethical responsibilities.

Baker has been with Modern Woodmen since December.

---

PC Wellness Centers has hired Chelsey Gegg as a certified nutritionist.

Chelsey Gegg
Chelsey Gegg

In her role, Gegg will create individual wellness plans for clients.

"Nutrition plays a huge role in our overall health," Gegg said. "As a certified nutritionist, my goal is to use my passion for nutrition and wellness to help others live a healthier and more enjoyable life."

Gegg, a Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, native, earned a bachelor's degree in health management and exercise science from Southeast Missouri State University.

While pursuing her master's degree, Chelsey was a graduate assistant in the Health, Human Performance and Recreation Department at Southeast.

-- From staff reports

