People on the move 7/3/17

Kandra Baker, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, has completed Kaplan Financial's Ethics for the insurance Professional Course.
The course deals with a life-insurance agent's ethical responsibilities.
Baker has been with Modern Woodmen since December.
---
PC Wellness Centers has hired Chelsey Gegg as a certified nutritionist.
In her role, Gegg will create individual wellness plans for clients.
"Nutrition plays a huge role in our overall health," Gegg said. "As a certified nutritionist, my goal is to use my passion for nutrition and wellness to help others live a healthier and more enjoyable life."
Gegg, a Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, native, earned a bachelor's degree in health management and exercise science from Southeast Missouri State University.
While pursuing her master's degree, Chelsey was a graduate assistant in the Health, Human Performance and Recreation Department at Southeast.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.