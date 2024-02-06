People on the move 7/24/17

Janet Stewart has jointed Southeast Endocrinology fas a family nurse practitioner.

Stewart most recently served as a diabetes educator with the Diabetes Center and has been a SoutheastHEALTH caregiver since 1986.

Stewart said her new role "allows me to integrate my skills in diabetes education with advanced practice nursing, providing an advanced level of counseling for people living with diabetes. As a nurse practitioner, I believe it is important to get to know my patients and individualize their treatment plan based on their personal goals and priorities. Together, we will create, revise and evaluate their diabetes treatment plan to assure the best health outcomes while achieving glycemic control."