BusinessJuly 24, 2017

People on the move 7/24/17

Janet Stewart has jointed Southeast Endocrinology fas a family nurse practitioner. Stewart most recently served as a diabetes educator with the Diabetes Center and has been a SoutheastHEALTH caregiver since 1986. Stewart said her new role "allows me to integrate my skills in diabetes education with advanced practice nursing, providing an advanced level of counseling for people living with diabetes. ...

Southeast Missourian
Janet Stewart
Janet Stewart

Janet Stewart has jointed Southeast Endocrinology fas a family nurse practitioner.

Stewart most recently served as a diabetes educator with the Diabetes Center and has been a SoutheastHEALTH caregiver since 1986.

Stewart said her new role "allows me to integrate my skills in diabetes education with advanced practice nursing, providing an advanced level of counseling for people living with diabetes. As a nurse practitioner, I believe it is important to get to know my patients and individualize their treatment plan based on their personal goals and priorities. Together, we will create, revise and evaluate their diabetes treatment plan to assure the best health outcomes while achieving glycemic control."

Stewart brings more than 20 years of experience working in diabetes education to her new position, as well as a Bachelor of Science in nursing, a Master of Science in administration (health-care focus) and a Master of Science in nursing.

Her certifications include board-certified family nurse practitioner with the American Nurses Credentialing Center; certified diabetes educator with National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators; and certified gerontological nurse with American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation.

-- From staff reports

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

