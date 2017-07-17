People on the move 7/17/17

Katelyn Fritz joined the Southeast Missourian as recruitment marketing specialist to help with the launch of a new recruitment product, www.semo.jobs.
In her new role, Fritz will help businesses and organizations recruit new employees by developing high-performing advertisements and marketing campaigns.
"Working with and helping others is one of my true passions," Fritz said in a news release. "Our area has such a talented workforce and many great companies. The idea of bringing those two worlds together is what drew me to this position."
A Southeast Missouri State University alumna, Fritz most recently worked as a customer-accounts manager and sales manager for Aaron's: Rent to Own Furniture, Electronics and Appliances, where she helped clients with lease terms, inventory tracking and monitoring customer-lease records.
"We could not be more pleased to have Katelyn join our team," said Donna Denson, advertising director of the Southeast Missourian and semo.jobs. "She is extremely detail-oriented, has extensive business and marketing knowledge and works well with all of those around her."
To learn more about how Katelyn can help your organization find the talent it's looking for, stop by the Community Career Fair on July 19 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau or call her at (573) 388-2762.
---
Gina Matysik joined Jackson Manor Nursing Home as admissions and marketing director.
She has her Bachelor of Social Work degree and is a Licensed Life & Health Insurance Agent. She has worked in the long-term care field for the past 21 years.
Matysik holds office as Secretary of the Aging Matters Advisory Board, Ambassador for the Southeast Missouri Area Business Network International (BNI), and President of the Modern Woodmen Business Chapter. She is also a member of the Caring Council on Aging Committee, the Senior Safety Committee, Seniors & Lawmen Together (SALT), Scott City Interactive Parks Program (SCIPP), Kiwanis, and Altrusa. Some of her accomplishments include, receiving the annual Einstein Award for marketing ideas, and created The Good News newspaper for North Scott County, holding Premiere status title as a Modern Woodmen Youth Club Leader.
Gina lives in Cape Girardeau, MO with her husband and three children.
She enjoys spending time with her family, meeting new people, and helping
seniors.
---
Lauren Schuette joined Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance as a career agent in Cape Girardeau County.
Schuette has training in life, accident/health and property and casualty insurance.
-- From staff
reports
