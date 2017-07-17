People on the move 7/17/17

Katelyn Fritz joined the Southeast Missourian as recruitment marketing specialist to help with the launch of a new recruitment product, www.semo.jobs.

In her new role, Fritz will help businesses and organizations recruit new employees by developing high-performing advertisements and marketing campaigns.

"Working with and helping others is one of my true passions," Fritz said in a news release. "Our area has such a talented workforce and many great companies. The idea of bringing those two worlds together is what drew me to this position."

A Southeast Missouri State University alumna, Fritz most recently worked as a customer-accounts manager and sales manager for Aaron's: Rent to Own Furniture, Electronics and Appliances, where she helped clients with lease terms, inventory tracking and monitoring customer-lease records.

"We could not be more pleased to have Katelyn join our team," said Donna Denson, advertising director of the Southeast Missourian and semo.jobs. "She is extremely detail-oriented, has extensive business and marketing knowledge and works well with all of those around her."

To learn more about how Katelyn can help your organization find the talent it's looking for, stop by the Community Career Fair on July 19 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau or call her at (573) 388-2762.

---

Gina Matysik

Gina Matysik joined Jackson Manor Nursing Home as admissions and marketing director.

She has her Bachelor of Social Work degree and is a Licensed Life & Health Insurance Agent. She has worked in the long-term care field for the past 21 years.