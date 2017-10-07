All sections
BusinessJuly 10, 2017

People on the move 7/10/17

Eric E. Bohl will begin as director of national legislative programs for the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation on July 10. Bohl, an attorney from Harrisonville, Missouri, formerly served as chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Jason Smith and served as chief of staff and legislative director for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, both of Missouri...

Southeast Missourian

Eric E. Bohl will begin as director of national legislative programs for the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation on July 10.

Bohl, an attorney from Harrisonville, Missouri, formerly served as chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Jason Smith and served as chief of staff and legislative director for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, both of Missouri.

In his new position, Bohl will be responsible for directing the organization's positions on national issues, annual policy development and associated activities.

"Eric has a tremendous amount of governmental and agricultural experience both in Washington, D.C., and Missouri," Missouri Farm Bureau president Blake Hurst said in a news release. "As a native Missourian, he understands the diversity and importance of agriculture in our state and will be a great asset to our Farm Bureau team."

-- From staff reports

