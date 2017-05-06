People on the move 6/5/17

Larry Rhodes joined Commerce Bank as a residential-loan representative. He will handle business development and customer service related to the bank's full line of mortgage-loan products.

"Larry brings a great depth of real-estate experience and knowledge of the local market," Commerce Bank Southeast Missouri president Timothy Woodward said. "I'm confident he will be a true asset to our customers and will help us continue the solid momentum we have achieved in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding region."

Rhodes, who has more than 13 years of experience in finance, previously worked as a mortgage banker. He is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and an active member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as a board member for the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

---

Tony Buehrle, former development director for Notre Dame Regional High School, has been named director of business development at Hendrickson Business Advisors.