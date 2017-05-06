People on the move 6/5/17

Larry Rhodes joined Commerce Bank as a residential-loan representative. He will handle business development and customer service related to the bank's full line of mortgage-loan products.
"Larry brings a great depth of real-estate experience and knowledge of the local market," Commerce Bank Southeast Missouri president Timothy Woodward said. "I'm confident he will be a true asset to our customers and will help us continue the solid momentum we have achieved in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding region."
Rhodes, who has more than 13 years of experience in finance, previously worked as a mortgage banker. He is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and an active member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as a board member for the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.
---
Tony Buehrle, former development director for Notre Dame Regional High School, has been named director of business development at Hendrickson Business Advisors.
"Tony and the Notre Dame Regional High School Foundation have been fantastic clients of our firm for 10 years," Hendrickson Business Advisors president Jennifer Hendrickson said. "We are absolutely thrilled that he will now be helping others leverage our business consulting, business brokerage, market research and training capabilities."
Buehrle has more than four decades of experience in marketing and sales. Before working with the Notre Dame Foundation, he was regional development director of military sales for Supervalu/Wetternau/Nash Finch, director of food and nutrition Services at Saint Francis Medical Center and restaurant management with the Drury Corp.
"I have been truly blessed in my career to work with wonderful people and go to work every day knowing that I'm making a difference," Buehrle said. "I'm excited about this next phase in my career. I know firsthand what an important asset Hendrickson Business Advisors is in our community, and I look forward to sharing that experience with others."
-- From staff reports
