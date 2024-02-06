People on the move 6/26/17

Coulton Becker has been named architectural intern at Dille Traxel Architecture in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The Williamsville, Missouri, native is attending the University of Missouri- Columbia.
"We are thrilled to have Coulton interning with us this summer as he possesses excellent skills," said Ben Traxel. "We are excited for his future."
---
Marcie Lawson will begin July 24 serving as executive director for the Sikeston Regional Chamber in Sikeston, Missouri.
She will also will join the Sikeston Department of Economic Development.
"I cannot tell you how excited we are to bring another dynamic community leader like Marcie on board," said Mackenzie Price Scherer, Sikeston Regional Chamber chairwoman. "Marcie is Sikeston-born and raised and brings years of experience, as well as an enthusiasm to help promote the Sikeston region."
In her new role, Lawson will handle membership retention and recruitment, networking events and other functions for the chamber.
Lawson completed the Leadership Sikeston program in 2010 and Vision Sikeston Leadership in 2016, is a member of the membership and marketing committee and received the Sikeston Regional Chamber's Emerging Leader Award.
"I look forward to working with those businesses and community members who have chosen to work and live in this area to discover what's working and where we need to make some improvements so that when it's time for my children to make a choice of where to live, they choose Sikeston," Lawson said in a news release.
