People on the move 6/26/17

She will also will join the Sikeston Department of Economic Development.

"I cannot tell you how excited we are to bring another dynamic community leader like Marcie on board," said Mackenzie Price Scherer, Sikeston Regional Chamber chairwoman. "Marcie is Sikeston-born and raised and brings years of experience, as well as an enthusiasm to help promote the Sikeston region."

In her new role, Lawson will handle membership retention and recruitment, networking events and other functions for the chamber.

Lawson completed the Leadership Sikeston program in 2010 and Vision Sikeston Leadership in 2016, is a member of the membership and marketing committee and received the Sikeston Regional Chamber's Emerging Leader Award.

"I look forward to working with those businesses and community members who have chosen to work and live in this area to discover what's working and where we need to make some improvements so that when it's time for my children to make a choice of where to live, they choose Sikeston," Lawson said in a news release.

-- From staff reports