People on the move 6/19/2017

Chad Garner was named Saint Francis Healthcare System's new emergency-department director.

Garner is responsible for planning, coordinating and supervising all nonphysician functions within emergency services and ensuring policies and objectives are satisfied. He will handle a range of regulatory, administrative and fiscal activities.

Garner previously worked in the emergency department in Murray, Utah, and as a clinical educator in Springfield, Missouri.

He earned his bachelor's degree from Missouri State University and is earning his master's degree in health promotion and wellness management from there. He has experience in two Level 1 trauma centers and certifications as a trauma-nursing core course Instructor, emergency-nursing pediatric course instructor and a hazardous-materials coordinator/trainer.