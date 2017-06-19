All sections
BusinessJune 19, 2017

People on the move 6/19/2017

Chad Garner was named Saint Francis Healthcare System's new emergency-department director. Garner is responsible for planning, coordinating and supervising all nonphysician functions within emergency services and ensuring policies and objectives are satisfied. He will handle a range of regulatory, administrative and fiscal activities...

Southeast Missourian
Chad Garner
Chad Garner

Chad Garner was named Saint Francis Healthcare System's new emergency-department director.

Garner is responsible for planning, coordinating and supervising all nonphysician functions within emergency services and ensuring policies and objectives are satisfied. He will handle a range of regulatory, administrative and fiscal activities.

Garner previously worked in the emergency department in Murray, Utah, and as a clinical educator in Springfield, Missouri.

He earned his bachelor's degree from Missouri State University and is earning his master's degree in health promotion and wellness management from there. He has experience in two Level 1 trauma centers and certifications as a trauma-nursing core course Instructor, emergency-nursing pediatric course instructor and a hazardous-materials coordinator/trainer.

---

Tracy Crowden
Tracy Crowden

Hairstylist Tracy Crowden announced a new location, Studio Designs, at 229 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau. Crowden offers haircuts for men and women, children, color, highlights, balayage, ombre and facial waxing. Walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment only.

-- From staff reports

Business
