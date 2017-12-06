People on the move 6/12/17

Strategist Felicia Blanton has been named a Top Hospital Marketer for 2017 during the Hospital National Marketing Conference in Atlanta.
She was one of 24 to receive the honor.
The award recognizes innovation and creativity. Blanton recently served as director of marketing for Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau for eight years. She also worked with Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston and Baptist Memorial Healthcare Corporation in Memphis, Tennessee.
"We're proud to honor the accomplishments and creativity of each Top Marketer," Bob Erlich, CEO of DTC Perspectives, said in a news release. "These individuals drive the industry forward, providing consumers with vital information on hospital services."
-- From staff reports
