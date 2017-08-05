All sections
BusinessMay 8, 2017

People on the move 5/8/17

The Community Caring Council board of directors has named Melissa Stickel to replace longtime executive director Tom Davisson. Stickel, who has nearly 15 years of not-for-profit experience, joined the Community Caring Council on April 3. She previously served as director of research and development with Gibson Recovery Center and director of community impact for the United Way of Southeast Missouri...

Southeast Missourian

The Community Caring Council board of directors has named Melissa Stickel to replace longtime executive director Tom Davisson.

Stickel, who has nearly 15 years of not-for-profit experience, joined the Community Caring Council on April 3.

She previously served as director of research and development with Gibson Recovery Center and director of community impact for the United Way of Southeast Missouri.

She earned her master's in public administration from Southeast Missouri State University in 2012 and is working on her Ph.D in public policy and administration from Walden University.

"My passion has always been to help lead communities to meet the needs of some of our most vulnerable citizens," Stickel said in a news release. "Through my work with Community Caring Council, we can continue on our mission of supporting communities in developing and providing a continuum of resources to help empower individuals and families meet life's challenges."

-- From staff reports

Business
