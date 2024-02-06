People on the move 5/22/17

Otolaryngologist Christopher H. Jung joined Cape ENT Group. He has been affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center for years through his former private practice, Southeast MIssouri Sinus and Laser Center.

Jung earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia and completed his internship and general-surgery residency at Menorah Medical School in Kansas City, Missouri. He completed his otolaryngology residency at the University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia, Missouri.

Jung brings decades of experience and a range of clinical interests to Saint Francis, including allergy diagnosis and treatment and laser technology for medical and aesthetic concerns. He also has served on medical missions to Honduras, the Phillipines and Ethiopia.

"We are happy to welcome Dr. Jung to Cape ENT Group," said Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Steven Bjelich. "His extensive ENT knowledge and experience will improve the lives of patients in the communities we serve."

Gary Howard Jr.

Gary Howard Jr. has been selected to serve on the Community Counseling Center Foundation board of directors.

Howard, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, is a Southeast Missouri State University alumnus serving as market president for U.S. Bank for the Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston, Marble HIll, Perryville and Ste. Genevieve markets.

He is a board member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Southeast Missouri State University River Campus Art Building Task Force, Old Town Cape, Rotary and La Croix Church.

"Our organization is growing at a fast pace. With the addition of Cottonwood Treatment Center in 2016, the Foundation has an even greater responsibility in providing the needed support for our clients' treatments and services, and most markedly to the children that need our help," foundation executive director Mary Burton said in a news release.

Rodney Brown

Rodney Brown has been appointed manager of Saint Francis Healthcare System's Invasive/Non-invasive Cardiovascular Lab.

Brown earned his associate degree in nursing from Shawnee College and his bachelor's in nursing from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.