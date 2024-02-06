All sections
BusinessMay 22, 2017
People on the move 5/22/17
Otolaryngologist Christopher H. Jung joined Cape ENT Group. He has been affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center for years through his former private practice, Southeast MIssouri Sinus and Laser Center. Jung earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia and completed his internship and general-surgery residency at Menorah Medical School in Kansas City, Missouri.
Southeast Missourian
Christopher Jung
Christopher Jung

Otolaryngologist Christopher H. Jung joined Cape ENT Group. He has been affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center for years through his former private practice, Southeast MIssouri Sinus and Laser Center.

Jung earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia and completed his internship and general-surgery residency at Menorah Medical School in Kansas City, Missouri. He completed his otolaryngology residency at the University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia, Missouri.

Jung brings decades of experience and a range of clinical interests to Saint Francis, including allergy diagnosis and treatment and laser technology for medical and aesthetic concerns. He also has served on medical missions to Honduras, the Phillipines and Ethiopia.

"We are happy to welcome Dr. Jung to Cape ENT Group," said Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Steven Bjelich. "His extensive ENT knowledge and experience will improve the lives of patients in the communities we serve."

---

Gary Howard Jr.
Gary Howard Jr.

Gary Howard Jr. has been selected to serve on the Community Counseling Center Foundation board of directors.

Howard, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, is a Southeast Missouri State University alumnus serving as market president for U.S. Bank for the Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston, Marble HIll, Perryville and Ste. Genevieve markets.

He is a board member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Southeast Missouri State University River Campus Art Building Task Force, Old Town Cape, Rotary and La Croix Church.

"Our organization is growing at a fast pace. With the addition of Cottonwood Treatment Center in 2016, the Foundation has an even greater responsibility in providing the needed support for our clients' treatments and services, and most markedly to the children that need our help," foundation executive director Mary Burton said in a news release.

---

Rodney Brown
Rodney Brown

Rodney Brown has been appointed manager of Saint Francis Healthcare System's Invasive/Non-invasive Cardiovascular Lab.

Brown earned his associate degree in nursing from Shawnee College and his bachelor's in nursing from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.

He is in the process of earning his MBA from Western Governors University.

He previously acted as the CEO at Landmark Hospital, an affiliate of Saint Francis, where he also worked as chief clinical officer and a nurse manager.

---

John D. Ryan has joined Spencer Fane LLP litigation practice.

Ryan previously focused on commercial litigation, products liability, government relations and land use and redevelopment. He is licensed in Missouri and the United States District Courts in Missouri and Illinois.

"John brings a high level of legal proficiency to our firm," Patrick J. Whalen, Spencer Fane managing partner, said in a news release. "We're excited to welcome him and believe he'll bring immense value to our Southeast Missouri clients as we continue to grow with them in that area."

Ryan previously served as an attorney at Osburn, Hine & Yates LLC in Cape Girardeau and practiced at Lathrop & Gage in St. Louis after serving as law clerk to the Judge Rodney W. Sippel at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Ryan earned his law degree from St. Louis University and his bachelor's degree in accounting from Truman State University.

---

Jennifer Kern
Jennifer Kern

Jennifer Kern was named patient-care manager for Family BirthPlace at Saint Francis Healthcare System.

She is responsible for the delivery of care, development of policies and procedures, standards of care and protocols and assigns, directs and evaluates the work of certain health-care providers.

She joined Saint Francis in 2002 and previously worked as a nurse assistant, a new nurse and, for the last 11 years, at the Family BirthPlace.

She earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University.

-- From staff reports

