People on the move 5/1/2017

Alex Jackson, a 2005 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School, has been named the school's director of development, replacing Tony Buehrle, who retired May 26.
"Alex comes to us with great experience, most recently in serving as the director of development for KRCU Public Radio, coordinator of Southeast Missouri State University Annual Fund, and he has served in similar positions for the University of Mississippi Foundation," Notre Dame Regional High School principal Brother David Migliorino told the diocesan newspaper, The Mirror. "Alex is eager to work hard to continue the great work done by Tony Buehrle and our Foundation Board. ... Alex has already set high goals for himself, and all of us wish him great success and pledge to work with Alex as we continue the great mission of creating apostles here at Notre Dame."
Buehrle served in the position for 15 years.
Several officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department earned promotions this week.
Jake Scheper has been promoted to corporal, Brad Neels to sergeant and Adam Glueck to lieutenant.
Scheper has been with the department since 2011 and will remain assigned to the patrol division.
Neels joined the department 10 years ago, earning the rank of corporal in 2014, and he will remain assigned to the patrol division as D Platoon supervisor.
Glueck will oversee the operations-support division, which handles the jail unit, fleet, equipment and licensing services. He joined the department in 1999, becoming a police officer in 2001 after serving in an administrative role. He has served as school-resource officer, training officer and public-information officer since then, earning the rank of corporal in 2009 and sergeant in 2010.
Phillip Moore and Michelle Jones joined Banterra Bank as market executive and banking center manager, respectively.
"We are excited to have Phil and Michelle on our Banterra team and leading our Cape Girardeau efforts," said Banterra Bank president Jeff May. "Their experience, commitment to service and community involvement are key components that we wanted, and working under Brad Keck, our team leader for Cape Girardeau and East Prairie markets, I am certain we will continue to grow our business in Cape Girardeau."
Moore, who has more than 24 years of experience in banking and finance, most recently served as vice president, commercial lender, at the Bank of Missouri in Jackson and has worked at other area banks. The Southeast Missourian profiled him in its "40 under 40" series in their Business Today publication, and Moore has served as board member for the Cape Girardeau school district.
Jones, who has 19 years of experience in banking, most recently served as branch operations officer at Bank of Missouri and is a member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Stephanie Small, Brice Beck and Tracy Haggerty have been named Cape Girardeau Central High School assistant principals, effective July, 1.
Small earned her bachelor of science degree in education at Harris Stowe State University before completing three master's degrees: one in educational processes from Maryville University, one in educational administration and another in school and professional counseling from Lindenwood University. She earned her doctor of education in educational administration at Lindenwood.
She served as assistant principal in Northview Elementary School, principal at Riverview Gardens Gibson and Koch Elementary School and director of early-childhood special education in the Ferguson-Florissant school district.
Beck earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Arkansas State University and holds a specialist degree from Missouri Baptist University. His professional history includes teaching physical education, coaching golf, baseball and football and serving as strength and conditioning coordinator for several school districts, including Dexter, Hayti and most recently McCluer High School in Florissant.
Haggerty has worked for the Cape Girardeau school district since 2000, when she taught special education. She earned her bachelor of science degree in special education from Southeast Missouri State University and a master's in elementary administration from William Woods University. She earned a specialist degree in educational administration from Southeast.
"We are fortunate to be adding Dr. Small, Mr. Beck and Mrs. Haggerty to our administrative team. Their experiences will continue to serve our students well," Chris Kase, Central High School principal, said in a news release.
Wendy Flynn of Coldwell Banker Abernathy Realty earned the Military Relocation Professional Certification through the National Association of Realtors.
To earn the certification, she had to demonstrate her ability to work with active-duty military buyers and sellers, as well as veterans, for whom moving can hold unique challenges.
"Service members may only have a couple of days to view properties and make an offer, and others might be deployed at the time and need someone who can represent them while they're away. Working with a Realtor who understands the singular complications that arise with military service can help make the home-buying process simpler, faster and less stressful," National Association of Realtors president Tom Salomone said. "The MRP certification lets home buyers and sellers know that a Realtor knows the ins and outs of military housing benefits, such as zero-down payment loans and the specific needs service members and veterans have when searching for their new home."
Cheryl Mothes, an Edward Jones financial adviser since 1999, attended the Edward Jones Managing Partner's Conference this month in San Antonio.
The three-day annual event honors the top 400 of Edward Jones' more than 14,000 financial advisors.
During the event, Mothes took part in a discussion with Jim Weddle, Edward Jones managing partner, on industry topics and issues.
"It's rewarding and extremely beneficial to spend time with our firm's visionaries and colleagues who are so accomplished," Mothes said in a news release. "I've returned energized and with lots of fresh ideas to share with my clients."
It was Mothes' fourth time attending the event.
