People on the move 5/1/2017

Alex Jackson, a 2005 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School, has been named the school's director of development, replacing Tony Buehrle, who retired May 26.

"Alex comes to us with great experience, most recently in serving as the director of development for KRCU Public Radio, coordinator of Southeast Missouri State University Annual Fund, and he has served in similar positions for the University of Mississippi Foundation," Notre Dame Regional High School principal Brother David Migliorino told the diocesan newspaper, The Mirror. "Alex is eager to work hard to continue the great work done by Tony Buehrle and our Foundation Board. ... Alex has already set high goals for himself, and all of us wish him great success and pledge to work with Alex as we continue the great mission of creating apostles here at Notre Dame."

Buehrle served in the position for 15 years.

---

Several officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department earned promotions this week.

Jake Scheper has been promoted to corporal, Brad Neels to sergeant and Adam Glueck to lieutenant.

Scheper has been with the department since 2011 and will remain assigned to the patrol division.

Neels joined the department 10 years ago, earning the rank of corporal in 2014, and he will remain assigned to the patrol division as D Platoon supervisor.

Glueck will oversee the operations-support division, which handles the jail unit, fleet, equipment and licensing services. He joined the department in 1999, becoming a police officer in 2001 after serving in an administrative role. He has served as school-resource officer, training officer and public-information officer since then, earning the rank of corporal in 2009 and sergeant in 2010.

---

Phillip Moore and Michelle Jones joined Banterra Bank as market executive and banking center manager, respectively.

Phillip Moore

"We are excited to have Phil and Michelle on our Banterra team and leading our Cape Girardeau efforts," said Banterra Bank president Jeff May. "Their experience, commitment to service and community involvement are key components that we wanted, and working under Brad Keck, our team leader for Cape Girardeau and East Prairie markets, I am certain we will continue to grow our business in Cape Girardeau."

Michelle Jones

Moore, who has more than 24 years of experience in banking and finance, most recently served as vice president, commercial lender, at the Bank of Missouri in Jackson and has worked at other area banks. The Southeast Missourian profiled him in its "40 under 40" series in their Business Today publication, and Moore has served as board member for the Cape Girardeau school district.

Jones, who has 19 years of experience in banking, most recently served as branch operations officer at Bank of Missouri and is a member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

---