BusinessApril 24, 2017

People on the move 4/24/17

Of the 1,575 drivers worldwide inducted into the UPS Circle of Honor that recognizes safe drivers, 35 were from Missouri, including two from Cape Girardeau County. Clyde Tatum of Jackson and Robert Tenholder of Cape Girardeau were honored for driving 25 or more years without an accident...

Southeast Missourian

Of the 1,575 drivers worldwide inducted into the UPS Circle of Honor that recognizes safe drivers, 35 were from Missouri, including two from Cape Girardeau County.

Clyde Tatum of Jackson and Robert Tenholder of Cape Girardeau were honored for driving 25 or more years without an accident.

"My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they've saved," UPS Central Plains District president Jrinda Shaw said in a news release. "Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety."

---

Holli Hammer
Holli Hammer

Holli Hammer has been named director of human resources at Saint Francis Healthcare System.

In her role, she will oversee compliance with state and federal regulations, compensation, benefits, performance management, recruitment and retention for the Medical Center, procedure, philosophy, mission, values and strategic initiatives for Saint Francis Healthcare System.

She previously worked for Baylor Scott & White Health in Bell County, Texas, and Saint Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.

She earned her bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus on human resources from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

---

Steve Cook
Steve Cook

Cape Girardeau public works director Steve Cook and wastewater plant manager Todd Fulton were inducted into the Select Society of Sanitary Sludge Shovelers, or 5S.

Todd Fulton
Todd Fulton

Typically, no more than three people statewide are chosen for induction.

Fulton also was named Large Wastewater Plant Operator of the Year.

---

Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial representative Kelly Darby of Jackson was ranked second in the nation in March for Monthly Leaders New Members Club.

She was ranked sixth nationwide for Applications Club.

-- From staff reports

Business
