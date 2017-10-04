People on the Move 4/10/17

Cheryl Mothes was invited to attend the Edward Jones Managing Partner's Conference in San Antonio.

Only the top 400 of Edward Jones' 14,000 financial advisers participate in the event.

Mothes has been invited to the event three times previously.

"This meeting allows our most successful financial advisors to network and enables them to learn about trends in the market and industry and share new ideas on how to better serve clients, who are long-term individual investors," Edward Jones managing partner Jim Weddle said in a news release. "We discuss a multitude of topics, including how to provide an ideal client-service experience."

Mothes has been an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jackson since 1999.

