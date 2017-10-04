All sections
BusinessApril 10, 2017

People on the Move 4/10/17

Tracy Curtis and Jared Ritter were elected to the Cape Girardeau School Board on Tuesday. Curtis previously worked with the Alma Schrader parent-teacher organization for six years, serving most recently as president of that body. Ritter previously taught English at Central Academy...

Southeast Missourian

Tracy Curtis and Jared Ritter were elected to the Cape Girardeau School Board on Tuesday.

Curtis previously worked with the Alma Schrader parent-teacher organization for six years, serving most recently as president of that body.

Ritter previously taught English at Central Academy.

Former school-board member Philip "Phil" Moore was unseated.

---

Cheryl Mothes was invited to attend the Edward Jones Managing Partner's Conference in San Antonio.

Only the top 400 of Edward Jones' 14,000 financial advisers participate in the event.

Mothes has been invited to the event three times previously.

"This meeting allows our most successful financial advisors to network and enables them to learn about trends in the market and industry and share new ideas on how to better serve clients, who are long-term individual investors," Edward Jones managing partner Jim Weddle said in a news release. "We discuss a multitude of topics, including how to provide an ideal client-service experience."

Mothes has been an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jackson since 1999.

-- From staff reports

